Valentine’s Day is a time you spend with your special someone and show them your love and the happiness they bring to your life.
It’s a time to share special moments and shower them with gifts that come from your heart and not just from your pocketbook. Remember, sometimes the most valuable gift doesn’t cost a penny.
Decorations
Decorating for Valentine’s Day doesn’t need to involve a lot. A few red items set around your home will suffice. Put some red candles around (you don’t even need to light them, especially if you have small children). Add other red items you have or make. Buy some red construction paper and cut out hearts of all sizes and lay them on your tables or tape them to your walls.
Most stores have up to 50% off on most Valentine’s Day decorations now and the discount stores have a great selection of items for very low pricing. If your budget allows it, you can even purchase valentine dishes, tablecloths, napkins and towels for the special day which you use can use over again every year.
Gifts
Should be from the heart, not just because you think you are supposed to give something. Pick something you know your special someone would like and use. There are all kinds of items on sale that can be given: jewelry, balloons, stuffed animals, clothing, fragrances and more.
The money you spend on a present shouldn’t be the guiding factor at all, although you should remember to stay in your budget. It comes back to that old saying “it’s the thought that counts.” Guys, she will most likely appreciate something you put some thought and effort into much more then the price you paid.
Candy
Candy is always thought of as being a necessity on Valentine’s Day. You can find any selection, in any price range and boxed in any way you want if you shop early. If you wait, your choices will be a bit more limited. The stores are running specials, so look at the ads in the Herald and News and decide who has the best pricing, since candy can be quite expensive depending on the size and style of box you pick out.
Homemade Goodies
If you have a flair for baking or making candies, then impress with you own homemade goodies. If you don’t possess such a talent, you could try making your own packaging by creating a basket full of regular packaged candy bars (favorites of course), and other goodies that add to the celebration (candles, red decorations, a book, artificial flowers, little knickknacks, etc.) and tie it all up with a big red bow.
Flowers
You have many choices when it comes to giving flowers. You can always select a dozen of her favorite, or a bouquet with her favorite flower in it. Roses are the preferred flower for Valentine’s Day, so if red roses are your choice, be sure to get your order in early with the local florists. They may run specials offering a lower price depending on when they deliver them. Other stores will offer roses and bouquets with other flowers that probably aren’t as expensive as roses but every bit as fragrant and beautiful — but you’ll have to deliver them yourself.
Also consider a beautiful blooming plant where the flowers will last a lot longer and the plant may bloom again in the future. If real flowers aren’t your thing or you have allergies, then go to a local craft store and purchase artificial flowers and the items necessary to make your own bouquet. Best of all, they will last forever.
Dinner
Dinner can be an intimate meal you fix at home with a special something or two, or a meal you pick up or is delivered since very few places are open for dining in. If you decide to stay home, start with an appetizer you like but don’t normally have. Buy a bottle of your special beverage that you don’t imbibe in often. Take advantage of the great pricing at the grocery stores right now on a good quality steak and freeze it until the day before Valentine’s Day.
Make a special salad and vegetable or bake a special dessert. Set the table with a red and white theme with candles and maybe some flowers you’ve bought. If you are going out to dinner and have reservations, take a small bouquet ahead of time and have them waiting on the table when you walk in. That will always impress your Valentine, but don’t forget to bring them home.
Cards
Most of all, don’t forget a card with a saying from your heart. There will be many selections right now, but if you want a special one, get it now before the selections have been picked over. If you are spreading your budget between everything you buy, be sure to look on the back of the card to see the pricing of the card as some cards can cost up to $6 or $7. There are some discount stores that have cards for less expensive prices. If you are creative, make your own card as you can ensure exactly what you want to say to your special someone.
Tradition
Maybe you have a tradition in your family that you observe every year. Our tradition is a few days before Valentine’s Day we cover an empty paper box in white paper and put red paper valentines all over the outside. Then we put the cards, candy and gifts for each person inside until Valentine’s Day.
The children are so excited to open the box to find what they got. I think my favorite gift that I ever was given, and still have, is a special one my child made. The things children make seem to mean the most for years to come.
Outing
Since Valentine’s Day this year is on a Sunday when most of us don’t work, with the gasoline less expensive and hopefully cooperative weather, think about taking a drive to a favorite spot or somewhere you haven’t been in a while and enjoy visiting. A mid-afternoon jaunt can be refreshing, inspiring and a way to bring you together without the everyday interruption of your daily activities.
Remember, the reason for the day is not just what the retailers are selling and what you want to buy, it is your way of expressing your affection and everlasting love for the most important person(s) in your life. Make sure what you give is from the heart. Sometimes the smallest things often impress the most. Even if love is all you have to give, then you are giving the greatest gift.