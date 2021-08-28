Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Travel Southern Oregon has promoted Bob Hackett to executive director.
Hackett previously served as associate director for the regional destination management organization and has more than 20 years of marketing experience in the state. Prior to joining Travel Southern Oregon, he worked as marketing manager at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and taught American literature and creative writing at Willamette University and Oregon State University.
“I’m thrilled to be taking the lead in the tourism efforts to promote this beautiful region of our state,” said Hackett. “My mission is to build upon the great work being done and to balance promotion of Southern Oregon to potential travelers with helping our local businesses to succeed to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
Travel Southern Oregon is funded through the 1.5% Oregon state lodging tax and is a contractor to Travel Oregon. It is one of the oldest regional destination management organizations in the state, having formed in 1983 to cooperatively market Southern Oregon as the Southern Oregon Visitors Association.
Its official mission is to drive increased visitation and prolonged overnight stays in our five-county region, the goals of the organization have expanded to include industry support and the development of destinations and human resources to ensure continued positive economic impact through regional tourism.