Grocery Outlet will be collecting both food and monetary donations for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank through the month of July. Most wanted are kid-friendly foods including peanut butter, jelly, boxed cereals, fruit cups, and macaroni and cheese. Each dollar donated at the check stand will provide about eight summer meals for families struggling to make ends meet.
Grocery Outlet collecting donations for food bank in July
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Rama Indian Restaurant opens downtown
- Bootleg Fire doubles in size — again
- Man found dead in Klamath County Jail
- Hot dogs enjoy new Klamath Falls park
- Klamath Falls teen finishes 11th at National Junior High Finals Rodeo
- Klamath reopens as pandemic restrictions end
- Former Mazama star earns MVP honors at Les Schwab Bowl
- Drought relief funding available to Basin landowners, producers
- Bozgoz, Kathleen Marie
- Highway 58 closed Wednesday to remove wrecked semi
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you feel comfortable joining large crowds this year at events like concerts and sports?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.