Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Grocery Outlet will be collecting both food and monetary donations for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank through the month of July. Most wanted are kid-friendly foods including peanut butter, jelly, boxed cereals, fruit cups, and macaroni and cheese. Each dollar donated at the check stand will provide about eight summer meals for families struggling to make ends meet.

Tags