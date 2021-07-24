Green Diamond Resource Company officials recently announced the recipients of the company’s Opportunity Internship and Scholarship program.
In Klamath Falls, Green Diamond welcomed Claire Smith, a natural resources intern studying environmental management and protection at California State University.
The program, launched in 2017, is geared toward students pursuing academic degrees in forestry and other natural resources programs. After completion of a successful quarter-long internship, students may also be eligible for scholarships up to $3,000.
Green Diamond Resource Company is a privately held forest products company with roots dating back to 1890. Today, the company owns working forest lands in Washington, Oregon, California and Montana.