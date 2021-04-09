Grange Co-op will be giving away a total of 1,500 tree saplings in celebration of Arbor Day. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at its Klamath Falls location and will last while supplies are available.
Limit one tree per household.
Arbor Day is a day designated to celebrating nature, and in doing so, individuals are encouraged to spend time outside planting trees. Grange Co-op has been giving away tree saplings in honor of Arbor Day since 2014.
To receive a free tree sapling, visit the Arbor Day display at one of Grange Co-op's stores. This year Grange Co-op is offering a variety of seedlings including Red Maple, Japanese Maple, Eastern Redbud, Maidenhair tree, Heartleaf Hornbeam and Korean Dogwood.