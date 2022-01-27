Klamath Falls 4H donation

Grange Co-op donated $25,000 to the Klamath Falls 4-H.

 Courtesy photo

Grange Co-op worked with customers, member and employees to donate more than $175,000 to youth in agriculture.

Of the $175,000 Grange Co-op donated, more than half $75,000 is headed to local 4-H and FFA organizations.

“Grange Co-op works to fulfill the cooperative model of helping our community. It’s because of our great customers and members that we can help so many,” states Jason Wall, Marketing Manager.

Grange Co-op donated $25,000 to Oregon FFA and $10,000 to California FFA. Grange Co-op also donated $10,000 each to Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Yuba-Sutter 4-H.

