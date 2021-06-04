Sabine Graetsch from Klamath Falls, who is studying animal science at Oregon State University, is among the recipients of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association Stewardship Fund Scholarship.
OCA received a record 16 applications from students dedicated to the improvement of agriculture and OCA awarded five $1,000 scholarships.
In addition to Graetsch, Alexandra Colton from North Powder, Jaiden Mahoney from Heppner, Francesca Rossi from Gold Beach and Deidre Schreiber also received scholarships.
OCA’s 2022-23 scholarship application will be available on the OCA website in next spring. Scholarships are available to OCA members in good standing and must have at least a college sophomore standing enrolled full-time at a college or university.