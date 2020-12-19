The last meal drive-through pick-up of 2020 at all Klamath Falls City schools included at each of the elementary schools: meals, class work and gifts.
Santa, alias Jack Thom, greeted parents and kids at Conger elementary school. “Jack has been our Santa forever,” said Principal Julie Bainbridge.
Jack has been Santa at Conger since his son, who is now a junior at KU attended. “I love doing it,” said Thom. At Conger families were asked to vote for the best decorated table as teachers held a friendly completion between grades. A special thanks goes out to Tom Collier and Pet Smart in Bend for donating stuffed animals for the second year to our K-5 students.
Ponderosa Middle School sponsored a Giving Tree where staff provided holiday support for 50 kids. KU’s Key Club sponsored “Be a Santa to a Student” where 46 kids will receive gifts this weekend from generous donations from the KUHS community.
KU also focused their December Give back to our community fundraiser: Bowling for CASA,” said Dan Stearns, KU’s CTE media design teacher.
To watch this Facebook virtual bowling tournament, high school staff against students, go to KU’s Facebook page and click on Bowling for CASA, Friday Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.