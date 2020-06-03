Summer will officially be here in little less than three weeks – are you ready? Most of the preparation for getting ready for summer takes little expense but may take some time and energy. Here are a few suggestions to save on all three: money, time and energy.
House and Yard
The plants are blooming and shrubs are growing, not to mention the grass! It’s time to get out and cut the grass and spruce up your yard. This time of year, even though it is the beginning of the season, stores will have great sales on all the tools you’ll need. For the bigger purchases like lawnmowers, compare prices, models and even financing (some stores locally will have 0% financing for a specific number of months for a minimum, required, purchase amount). Some stores also give a military discount; just show your current military ID. A sale price in addition to the military discount and special financing is the ultimate way to save!
Of course, you can always hire a gardener to keep your yard beautiful, but chances are they will cost more than doing it yourself, unless you can’t physically do it – but they generally use their own equipment saving you that expense as well as lot of time and energy.
Inside, it may be time to get your carpets cleaned and your windows washed. Again, you can invest in the equipment which you can use from year to year and do it yourself, or employ someone to reach those windows that may be too tall for you to try to reach. Check your budget and see which way best works for you and your family. Remember, safety first is the best option, so maybe letting the professionals do the work will be your best choice.
Activities
With the situation we are all in currently, you have been planning activities that are safe for you and your family probably already. Warmer weather helps in doing more outside. Enjoy some activities that require some time and energy such as: hiking, walking, jogging, biking – physical activities that help your body gain strength and agility. Other activities that may require a little money for licenses or fees are fishing, camping, boating,
Vacation
With all that’s happening, your normal vacation may be canceled or moved. Maybe you’ve decided to go camping instead and need a few items, so watch the ads for the local stores that carry camping equipment to get your best price. Remember, sometimes the cheapest price may also mean the cheapest quality and you may need a little better quality depending on what equipment you need. Maybe you are driving to a destination and need to book a room, so search out accommodations and compare prices that may also offer a continental or full breakfast with your stay saving you the cost of one meal per day. Take your coupons you get in the mail, online or the Herald and News for your fast food restaurants and use them a few times to save even more. If the place you are staying has a small refrigerator and/or microwave or kitchen, plan to take food and items from home to save even more (hopefully you have bought them on sale with coupons and saved even more). Check online for the cities you will be visiting to see if they offer discount coupons for restaurants and entertainment.
Visitors
Maybe your summer includes visitors, whether it is family or friends. Take time to straighten up your house and make it presentable, giving you and your visitors more room to move freely in your home. Have a garage sale to get rid of the things that are taking up room and you no longer need or will use. You will then have some extra money to use to feed and entertain your visitors. There are so many outdoor activities and places to see in our area, and if your visitors haven’t yet seen them, plan an itinerary (of course, depending on the weather and how everyone is feeling). Don’t crowd the schedule too much as the more you do, the more it costs in money, time and energy. Make the trip as memorable for them as your schedule and budget allows. A day can be as simple as a visit to a park with a picnic lunch with food you’ve prepared yourself.
Remember, getting ready for summer is as much effort as you feel you need to put into it. At the same time, remember to stay safe by following the suggestions given by the areas you are visiting (wear masks, social distance and wash you hands). After all, you want to be healthy to enjoy what the summer brings. Whether you are staying home, having company or going on vacation, keep it all within your budget and enjoy!