Dr. Kevin Garrett was named the new Board of Directors President of the Pelican Education Foundation, according to a Klamath Falls City School District news release.
Garrett started as a faculty member in the Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) program at Oregon Tech in the fall of 2017. Since starting at Oregon Tech, he has developed and taught courses in Integrated Behavioral Healthcare and Medical Family Therapy, helped to oversee the development of community practicum placements in the community, and has enjoyed working in various capacities at the university- and community levels. Garrett replaces Mike Moore as past Board President.
Since 2011, the Pelican Education Foundation has supported Klamath Falls City School District by generating resources to advance curricular and co-curricular activities in traditional and innovative ways. Its mission is to strengthen city schools by enhancing student experience and educational opportunities.
PEF was established by a group of community volunteers committed to growing KFCS. Currently the Foundation includes leaders from downtown business, colleges and universities, parent groups, local charities, and alumni.
Through donations the Pelican Education Foundation supports student scholarships, teacher innovation, and co-curricular activities. By creating and maintaining a successful school foundation, school leaders can enhance valuable programs, expand students’ educational opportunities and create lasting community support.
For more information visit www.pelicaneducationfoundation.com or email gopels@pelicaneducationfoundation.com.