Friends of the Children - Klamath Basin invites the community to combine gaming and giving this holiday season in the Ugly Sweater Game Night Challenge, open now through January 2.
Anyone interested in participating should register for free at https://fckb.ejoinme.org/ugly2021, host a game night now through January 2 with a donate-to-play format, then send proceeds to Friends of the Children - Klamath Basin.
There are LEGO Advent Calendars for 2 of the first 20 registrants, host swag bags sponsored by Klamath Falls Subaru for the first 50 registrants, and 3 prizes sponsored by People's Bank of Commerce for the host who posts the best family-friendly ugly sweater group photo, the host who holds the most game nights, and the host who sends the biggest donation by January 4.
“We look forward to resuming our annual Ugly Sweater Run when we can safely gather again,” said executive director Amanda Squibb. “For this year, Ugly Sweater Game Nights will be a fun way to continue the traditions of ugly sweaters and philanthropy in small, Covid-safe groups. We hope families and friends will get competitive for this good cause.”
Friends of the Children is a national nonprofit that creates generational change by empowering youth through relationships with professional mentors.