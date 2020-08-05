This is the time of year when we can enjoy fresh and homegrown fruits and vegetables. We even have the Saturday farmer’s market where various growers display the best fresh fruit and vegetables we can buy. The local stores also have an abundance of fresh produce to choose from. Depending on your preferences, decide what you would like to be able to eat during the colder months and how you want to preserve them.
The most common ways to preserve your produce are to freeze, can or dehydrate them. Depending on how you want to preserve them, will depend on the equipment you will need to use. For freezing you will need to have a freezer big enough to hold the quantity you want to put away and you will also need a vacuum sealer. To can items you’ll need a pressure cooker or a large pot, glass jars with new lids and a place to store them once you are done. If you decide to dehydrate, then obviously you will need a dehydrator. All of the equipment can be expensive, but once you buy the bigger pieces (a freezer, pressure cooker and dehydrator) then you have spent the major expense and can use them over and over in the years to come. If you can’t afford to buy the equipment, maybe a friend has the piece you need and you can borrow it and then pay them back with whatever you preserved so they can enjoy your efforts.
You will need to research the best way to freeze, can and dehydrate the fruit and vegetables you want to preserve. Look online for recipes or ask a friend or relative if they are already familiar with the process. If you want to freeze berries, try laying them separately on a cookie sheet and then freeze them. Once they are frozen, place them in a bag and seal in quantities you will use later. Maybe you want to make frozen jam out of the fruit, which takes little or no cooking and saves on electricity or gas when you make it. Make sure you have the right jars you can freeze in and want to use.
If you want to can your produce, then you’ll need mason jars and lids and perhaps other supplies along with a shelf to store them on when done. Canning can be a different taste then freezing, so determine that’s how you want to preserve your produce. It sometimes is a longer process, therefore taking more of your time, so be sure to allow enough time. Also, canning can really warm up the kitchen, so on a very hot day, maybe it’s not your best choice as it will make your home even hotter.
Drying or dehydrating certain fruits and vegetable are better then canning or freezing them, like apples apricots, cranberries and other similar fruits. Once they are dried, then determine what you want to store them in like plastic bags or containers.
Another way to preserve fruits and vegetables is to bake with them. Use zucchini, pumpkin, berries or other fruits or vegetables of your choice to make breads, coffee cakes, cookies, pies or other scrumptious items. Once baked, then vacuum seal them and place them in the freezer. Be sure to date them as the recipe should tell you how long you can freeze it. Baked goods tend to take more room in the freezer, so you will need to have a freezer large enough to hold everything you want to freeze. It will save you time when you need a dozen cookies for the bake sale, just take them out of the freezer, place them on a plate and you’re ready.
Be sure to date everything you preserve so you use the oldest first. If saving time is your most important point right now, then determine which process will work best for you and suit your budget. The different methods of preserving your produce and fruits each take different lengths of time to complete, cost different to store, take different amounts of area to store and taste different. But you will be able to enjoy your favorite fruits and vegetables the whole year long!