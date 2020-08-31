Longtime Lake County resident John Flynn is now chairman of the Oregon Beef Council. Having been involved with cattle all his life and overseeing a cattle operation that includes a ranch in Plush, irrigated pasture lands in Beatty and property in California’s Tehama County, Flynn is invested in and knowledgeable about the beef industry.
Flynn was appointed to the Beef Council by Oregon’s Secretary of Agriculture in 2013. Each member serves time on the board and moves up through the ranks before serving as chair, he noted.
Eight people serve on the Oregon Beef Council from all different facets of the ag industry. One of the members is a Portland-based chef. The council keeps track of happenings in the beef industry throughout the state and collects money through the Beef Checkoff program, which authorizes a collection of $1 per head of cattle at the time of sale. Fifty cents of each dollar goes to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board while the remaining goes to the Oregon Beef Council.
One of the council’s primary activities is marketing and promotion of beef. The council also invests in education to increase children’s awareness of where their food comes from, Flynn said.
The council has contributed funding to Oregon State University’s animal science and rangeland department for various research projects.
As a producer, Flynn noted that being chair of the council allows him to shape the industry for others in the same line of work.
“Being chairman, I can help direct where funds we pay as producers go,” he described. “We pay a lot for brand inspection. I think of the Beef Council’s money as no different than my own.”
One of his main goals for his time as chairman is to educate children, parents and schools about beef.
Flynn shared that his favorite part of serving on the Beef Council is being able to visit with people involved in other sectors of the ag world, like dairy and distribution.
“I learn a lot from them and them from me,” he related. “Everybody has great ideas and gets along great ... It’s one big, happy organization.”
Flynn’s term as Oregon Beef Council chairman will expire July 1, 2022.