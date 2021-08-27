Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jonathan Fay, MD, Fellowship-Trained Corneal Specialist at Klamath Eye Center
As the wildfire smoke has increased in the basin, my patients are frequently concerned about symptoms of eye irritation, dryness, redness, and even blurry vision. These concerns are sometimes mild but can be severe.
Tears are the eyes’ first line of defense from the external environment. The tear film is a delicate balance of aqueous, mucous and oil. Dry air and pollutants caused by wildfires disrupt our normal tear film, cause increased tear evaporation and lead to inflammation of the cornea and conjunctiva. Those with pre-existing dry eye syndrome are most affected by the change in air quality.
Many people with an otherwise normal tear film, however, may experience symptoms too. If the smoke seems to be causing you symptoms of eye irritation, sandy/gritty discomfort, burning, or redness, a few basic measures may help relieve the symptoms.
As is true of protecting your respiratory health, consider staying indoors when the air quality is poor. Indoor air filters and humidifiers can be used to improve the air quality inside your home. When more symptom relief is necessary, I recommend using artificial tears. There are many over-the-counter options: look for those that are labeled “artificial tear” or “eye lubricant”. Avoid the options that advertise “redness relief” because these can reduce blood flow to the ocular surface, and over time may exacerbate dry eye symptoms.
Initially, place one drop of artificial tears in each eye two to four times a day. If you purchase preservative-free artificial tears, you may use them even more often as needed. For those with pre-existing dry eye syndrome, consider doubling your application of artificial tears while the air quality is poor. Be aware that rinsing the eyes in tap water is not a good substitute for artificial tears. The water actually washes away the healthy components of the tear film and would typically increase dry eye symptoms.
If symptoms persist, consider seeing your ophthalmologist, who would evaluate you for any alternative cause for your symptoms and may otherwise take additional measures to control dry-eye syndrome. Prescription anti-inflammatory drops, eyelid treatments, and therapeutic contact lenses are additional measures that can be taken for treatment of dry-eye syndrome.
— Jonathan Fay is a fellowship-trained corneal specialist at the Klamath Eye Center in Klamath Falls.