Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Nov. 14, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “Thanksgiving.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Is a spiritual growth a human right?”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Nov. 15, Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson will be sharing a reflection about Forgiveness- Letting Go of the Past. He is continuing his series on the power of praying the Lord’s Prayer everyday. Our fellowship begins at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We wear masks to enter the building and maintain six feet social distancing during the service and post our services on the chiloquinchristiancenter Facebook.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18: “I Know of a Sleep in Jesus’ Name.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Mortals and Immortals” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “Anyone who is joined to Christ is a new being; the old is gone, the new has come.” (II Corinthians). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Local Sunday meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have resumed. The meetings are conducted at their regularly scheduled times, in person and virtually. All are welcome to attend in person, but must wear a mask or face coverings and observe social distancing.
Church of the Nazarene
Special guest Dean Coles Missionary from Africa. Church Service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face mask and keeping social distance.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Nov. 15 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are Biblically-based with application for today. We continue our series in Revelation at 10:45 a.m. Our message is “Revelation 3:1-13 Closed or Open Doors.” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th Street in Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 with questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us either at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “The Grace of God”. Reading is from John 6:36-47. FPC is offering a no cost “Parents Night Out” every other Wednesday evening (we provide childcare including games and dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m.). Next PNO is Wednesday, Nov. 18, if interested please call 541-884-7781 to make reservations.
First United Methodist Church
We will also have an online worship service available on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel .
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church. We are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
This Sunday, Consecration Sunday, worship services will be: First service starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be held in the sanctuary. Second service starts at 11:30 a.m., available for viewing on line at Hope Lutheran, Klamath Falls website, and also held in person in the sanctuary. Please observe all health mandates when inside the church. Services, presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider, will be based on the book of Matthew, chapter 25. Lynne Carpenter and Dan Neubauer will be our music leaders during the 8:30 a.m. service. Sunday School classes, based on David and Goliath include making your own sling-shot. These continue to meet via ZOOM at your convenience. Confirmation classes are on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Youth Group is on Wednesday at 6 p.m., both meet over ZOOM. Our book Group will hold its monthly meeting this Wednesday, over ZOOM, at 4:30. The ZOOM ID for that is 224 898 1760. Also this week, but held in person is our Women’s Bible Study. We will meet at noon on Monday in Luther Square lounge, bring your own lunch, beverage and masks.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held solely on Zoom. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden , Methodist lay minister will share a sermon titled “Talents” based on Matthew 25:14-30 at our 10:00 a.m. service at 12570 Hwyl 39. Social distancing is practiced. Charles Charles will provide the music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The Peace Memorial Women’s Missionary Group will hold its Fall Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A variety of baked and canned goods, candies, crafted items and White Elephant Gifts will be offered for sale. Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “Sin’s Dominion Broken” from Romans 6. The adult study group meets at 9 a.m. to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m. Following services, the Deacons will host the annual Harvest Dinner, serving chili spuds, salad and dessert. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate Holy Communion at 10am. In observance of the 23rd day after Trinity Bishop David Fleming’s sermon is titled “Rethinking Our Spiritual Life.” The Bishop will be assisted by Deacon Scotty Benson. Bishop Paul Leeman will also be in attendance.
St. Paul Episcopal Church
Tony Walz will celebrate the Morning Prayer service at 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, Nov. 15. The church is located at 801 Jefferson Street. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes you for services this week. Sabbath, November 14. Our worship service at 11:00 a.m. titled “Marriage Roles in Ephesians” will be presented by guest speaker, Pastor Sara Withers. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.