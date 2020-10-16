Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. The next meeting is Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will feature Marty Lawrence, who will share about her recent prayer trip with the NW Region team to Washington, D.C. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “What kind of world do you want to live in?”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Oct. 18, Chiloquin Christian Center Pastor Rich Peterson will be talking about how God calls us to forgive. Sometimesn the ones we love the most are the hardest to forgive. Services are at 9:30 a.m. for fellowship and 10 a.m. for our main service. If you can’t make it out, we are live streaming our services on our facebook page. We will be wearing masks to enter the sanctuary and maintaining six foot social distancing for live worship. Our church is located at 301 S. Chiloquin Blvd. in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us- it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 21:33-43: “The Amazing Grace of God in Dealing with Sinners.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Doctrine of Atonement” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “... your heart shall live that seek God.” (Psalms). Sunday school and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
On 12 March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temporary worldwide suspension of all public Church worship meetings, activities and other gatherings. This policy will remain in effect until further guidance is received. We are encouraged to continue ministering to one another and following the Savior’s example to bless and lift others.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Church of the Nazarene
For the time being, please check kfnazarene.org for our livestream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Oct. 18 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Revelation at 10:45 a.m. Our message is “Revelation 2:1-7 Remembering Our First Love.” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th street in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Power”reading is from John 6:1-14.
First United Methodist Church
While weather permits, we are holding limited in-person, outdoor worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing protocols will be observed; all attending will be required to wear a mask unless they have a medical condition that prohibits it. This Sunday, Oct. 18, Pastor Helen Mansfield will be preaching. We will also continue with our online worship services. Please visit our website https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA to connect.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
An online auction is being held at Hope Lutheran Church, KlamathFalls on Facebook. This auction of 13 various baskets will be raising money to support the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church group at Hope Lutheran Church. These monies will be used to support many worldwide and local charities including ELCA disaster funds, Marta’s House, Thrive Church, Wildfire relief funds, local teachers and students, and a Literacy program in Southeast Asia. Tickets are $1 each, or six for $5. View the baskets online at our Facebook page or in the church on Sunday. The baskets include gift certificates to local businesses, wine and appetizers, children’s games and crafts, gardening supplies, and so much more. Tickets are on sale at the church office (please wear a mask upon entering the office) Tuesdays – Thursdays from 9–11 a.m. or after church worship services on Sundays. The drawing will be held on Oct. 26 and all winners will be notified by phone.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held solely on Zoom. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden will deliver a sermon titled “Righting the Boat” based on Matthew 22:1-14 and Phillipians 4:1-9 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. Charles Charles will provide the music.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “In Christ By Faith” from Romans 3:21-31. The adult study group meets at 9:00 am to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The New Members Class will meet following worship services. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, www.peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sacred Heart will be hosting a Eucharistic Mission by Catholic Answers. Catholic Apologist, Karlo Broussard, will be leading this mission from October 22-24 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Each day will include an hour long talk on various aspects of the Eucharist. Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information and to sign up for this mission.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate the Nineteenth Sunday After Trinity with a Holy Communion at 10am. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver his sermon titled, “The Most Important Commandment.” As our Epistle reminds us, “Be ye kind to one another, tender-hearted, and forgiving one another.”
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes you for services this week. Sabbath, Oct. 17, our worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Head Elder, Fabio Rivera, titled “Dead Men Tell No Tales”. Adult Sabbath School will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 10 a.m. Children’s Sabbath School Classes will also meet in their regular classrooms at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
“A Marriage of Beauty and Brains” with Pastor Luke Wehr speaking. We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk and at 11 a.m. for all others. Masks are required and special seating guidelines must be followed. Childcare: Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered outside at the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.