Aglow Community LighthouseThe congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. The next meeting is Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will feature Marty Lawrence, who will share about her recent prayer trip with the NW Region team to Washington, D.C. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Chiloquin Christian CenterThis Sunday, Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson will be preaching a sermon about putting the spiritual armor of God. We don’t fight a war with people, so your armor needs to be ready for spiritual warfare. Services are at 9:30 a.m. for fellowship and 10 a.m. for our main service. If you can’t make it out, we are live streaming our services on our facebook page. We will be wearing masks to enter the sanctuary and maintaining six foot social distancing for live worship. Our church is located at 301 S. Chiloquin Blvd.
Bahai’s of Klamath FallsThe Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “finding meaning in the struggle of life”
Christ Lutheran ChurchSunday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Philippians 4:4-7: “Rejoice in the Lord Always.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church“Probation After Death” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “... we will walk in the name of the Lord our God for ever and ever.” ( Micah) Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsLocal Sunday meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have resumed. The meetings are conducted at their regularly scheduled times, in person and virtually. All are welcome to attend in person, but must wear a mask or face coverings and observe social distancing.
Church of the NazareneFor the time being, please check kfnazarene.org for our livestream schedule.
Evergreen Baptist FellowshipSunday, Oct. 25 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Revelation at 10:45 a.m. Our message is “Revelation 2:8-11 Faithful Unto Death.” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th Street in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
Combine ChurchCombine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
First Presbyterian ChurchFirst Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. Or you can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Pastor Richard will be continuing a series on the Gospel of John with the topic being “Lord of the Storm” reading is from John 6:16-21.
First United Methodist ChurchWorship for Sunday, Oct. 25, will be online only. Pastor James Matichuk will be preaching. Please visit our websitehttps://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, or our YouTube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. We plan to have limited in-person indoor worship on November 1. Advance registration will be required and may be made by calling the church at 541-884-4053 Monday through Thursday morning.
For His Glory MinistriesFor His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran ChurchBoth worship services on Sunday will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center around the book of Matthew. First service begins at 8:30 a.m. and second service at 11 a.m. Please remember to wear masks and keep socially distant when inside the sanctuary. If you cannot attend in person the services will be aired on our homepage. Although many usual activities are on hold due to COVID, Sunday school lessons, youth group and Confirmation classes are being held via ZOOM. Fall basket raffle ends Oct. 24 with the drawings Oct. 25. Women’s Bible study is held on the first and third Mondays of each month at noon in the Luther Square Lounge. All blood drives are being held at the Hope Community Center on Homedale Road, directly behind the church.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held solely on Zoom. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden will share a sermon titled “For God & Country” based on Mathew 22:15-22 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Social distancing is practiced. Music is provided by Charles Cary, and Grace Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “The Guarantee of Blessing” from Romans 5:1-11. The adult study group meets at 9 a.m. to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The New Members Class will meet following worship services. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Sacred Heart will be hosting a Eucharistic Mission by Catholic Answers. Catholic Apologist, Karlo Broussard, will be leading this mission from October 22-24 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Each day will include an hour long talk on various aspects of the Eucharist. Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information and to sign up for this mission.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will celebrate the Nineteenth Sunday After Trinity with a Holy Communion at 10am. Bishop David Fleming will lead the service and deliver his sermon titled, “The Most Important Commandment.” As our Epistle reminds us, “Be ye kind to one another, tender-hearted, and forgiving one another.”
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes you for services this week. Sabbath, Oct. 24, our worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne via live streaming from the Bonanza Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
United Evangelical Free Church
“A Marriage of Beauty and Brains” with Pastor Luke Wehr speaking. We have on-site worship services at 9 a.m. for those at high risk and at 11 a.m. for all others. Masks are required and special seating guidelines must be followed. Childcare: Children ages 5 through fifth grade may attend a program at 11 a.m. offered outside at the grassy area near the handicap parking spaces. Masks are required.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the C-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.