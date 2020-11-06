Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Nov. 14, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “Thanksgiving.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Is a spiritual growth a human right?”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson will be preaching a sermon about putting the spiritual armor of God. We don’t fight a war with people, so your armor needs to be ready for spiritual warfare. Services are at 9:30 a.m. for fellowship and 10 a.m. for our main service. If you can’t make it out, we are live streaming our services on our facebook page. We will be wearing masks to enter the sanctuary and maintaining six foot social distancing for live worship. Our church is located at 301 S. Chiloquin Blvd.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11: “We Live in View of the Lord’s Coming.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org.
Christian Science Church
”Adam and Fallen Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “Blessed are You, O Lord! Teach me Your statues...My soul clings to the dust; Revive me according to Your word.” (Psalms). Sunday school and child care are available at the same time}
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Local Sunday meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have resumed. The meetings are conducted at their regularly scheduled times, in person and virtually. All are welcome to attend in person, but must wear a mask or face coverings and observe social distancing.
Church of the Nazarene
Special guest Dean Coles Missionary from Africa. Church Service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face mask and keeping social distance.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Nov. 8 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Revelation at 10:45 a.m. Our message is “Revelation 2:18-29 More Than Conquerors.” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com {span}this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. You can join us live at 601 Pine St. If you join us at FPC please wear your face covering into the service and maintain proper social distancing. This week Steve Van Buren will be Preaching on “Returning to Normal” FPC is offering a “Parents Night Out” every other Wednesday evening (we provide child care including games and dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m.). If interested please call us at 541-884-7781 to make reservations.
First United Methodist Church
On Sunday, November 8, Pastor James will be preaching. We will also have an online worship service available on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel .
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Sunday worship services will be both, in person and online. First service is 8:30 a.m. and second service is 11 a.m. This week Pastor Lou Schneider will be speaking to lessons learned in the book of Matthew, chapter 25. You may come to the church to pick up Sunday School packets, then go to our youth page to follow the Sunday School lessons. Confirmation class is Monday from 4:30 – 5 p.m. and youth meet over ZOOM on Wednesdays from 6:30 – 7 p.m. The youth are collecting items for Operation Christmas Child – a service project that creates shoeboxes of toys, school supplies, and hygiene products for children of all ages. Starting this week free self-care series will be held on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 5 p.m. in the Hope Community Center, these are sponsored by the Klamath housing authority and blue zones project. This week’s lesson centers on “The Value of Mindfulness.” Call Scott or Michelle with KHA, 541-887-9725 for more information. All worship services and classes will follow health guidelines, please bring your masks.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church sends out a weekly home worship service by mail and internet. There is also a zoom worship service on Sunday’s at 10 a.m. For more information please call the church office at 541-884-3452.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held solely on Zoom. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden, Lay minister of the Methodist church will deliver a sermon entitled “Bearer of the Image” based on Romans 12:9-21. We practice social distancing. Charles Charles will provide the music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday. This week’s sermon is “Sin’s Dominion Broken” from Romans 6. The adult study group meets at 9 a.m. to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The New Members Class will meet following worship services. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will observe the 22nd Sunday After Trinity with a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Celebrant Bishop David Fleming will be assisted by Deacon Jean Scott Benson, and the sermon is titled, “God, Our Refuge.” Our lessons are from the book of Numbers and 1st Timothy and our Psalm is 71.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Seventh-day Adventist Church welcomes you for services this week. Sabbath, Nov. 7, our worship service at 11 a.m. is a video presentation titled “Born Chosen” by Mark Witus. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.