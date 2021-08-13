Each year the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and the family of the late Klamath County Sheriff James Murray “Red” Britton award scholarships to local students. This year, two scholarship awardees were selected.
Bianca Parsons, who is planning to attend the Oregon State University, was awarded a $500 scholarship. Accepting this award on her behalf was her grandfather, Captain Mike Parsons, from the Sheriff’s Office dive rescue unit.
Breana Erickson, who will be attending the University of Oregon, was awarded a $250 scholarship. She was accompanied by her grandparents Henry and Betty Lucht who are lifetime members of the Klamath County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.
On August 4, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, along with Mounted Sheriff Posse Captain Judi Dunn, Britton family member Mike Britton and members of the recipient’s families presented the scholarship awards.
To be eligible for the James Murray “RED” Britton Memorial Scholarship applicants must be a relative, child or child in guardianship, of a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employee or volunteer; be a graduating high school senior with a 3.0 GPA or higher, plan to attend college, community college, or vocational technology program of an accredited institution and be an active volunteer in the community, school, or other civic organizations.