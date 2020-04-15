With all that is going on in our community, the State, the USA and the world right now, one thing the health community is telling us is that it is safe for us to be outside. Of course, we still need to observe social distancing and possibly wear masks to be safe, but it helps refresh our minds and souls, not to mention the exercise we get (and maybe the dog too). Now that the weather is starting to cooperate and be warm and sunny, take advantage of this beautiful country we live in and enjoy the outdoors.
Recreation
Take a walk on the many paths and in areas that are less traveled. Take a hike up the mountains in the area. If you prefer running or jogging, there are plenty of areas for your use. Maybe you would rather go biking in your neighborhood or on the streets where biking lanes are sectioned off. If it’s water you like, take your boat out in the lake or go kayaking or canoeing. Maybe you would rather spend your time fishing on many of the great streams and rivers in the county.
Exploring
I realize that the weather where we live can change dramatically, but on those days when the weather is beautiful outside and you have the time, plan to spend the afternoon or entire day exploring or visiting an area you rarely get to. Take a drive and view all the tress and flowers starting to bloom and blossom. Be sure to take pictures of our beautiful area – even choose a certain item to photograph on your many walks (like flowers, animals, birds, trees, etc). Pick a large, flat area and bring your kite on a windy day and have fun flying it.
Picnics
Sometimes the most fun we can have outdoors involves spending time with our family. Plan a picnic or BBQ in your back yard or anywhere that is beautiful and allowed (as our parks are currently closed, be sure to obey the signs). Spend time outdoors with your family instead of all of you sitting inside in front of all the electrical machines we all seem to have.
Improving your Yard
Maybe your choice of being outside is enjoying doing yard work. Mowing the lawn can be great exercise. Pulling weeds, pruning bushes, planting flowers and sprucing up your yard can be very rewarding to yourself as well as making your yard look great. If you can’t go to the store to purchase the items you need, ask a relative or friend to help. They can always deliver it right to your door and leave it on your porch so you stay home and stay safe.
Enjoying the Area
Enjoying being outdoors doesn’t mean you need to expend a lot of energy. Just sitting on your patio or deck and taking in the sun may be what relaxes you the most. Get your camera out and take pictures of the wildlife, birds, foliage and the beautiful area we have here. Take your dog for a walk – I don’t know a dog that doesn’t like to go for a walk, and they just happen to bring along the humans for exercise also.
Now that most of us have time on our hands and it is safe to go outdoors, get out there and enjoy it! Sometimes expending time and energy can be a good thing and lead to a healthier you. The National Geographic Channel has ranked Klamath Falls as one of the top 10 areas in the Northwest for all of its outdoor activities available. You need to get off the couch and take advantage of the beautiful area we live in.
Smart savings with Eileen the savings queen
