The Friends of Ella Redkey pool received a $3,500 grant from the Pacific Power Foundation to build a heated outdoor shelter at the pool.
According to Community Activities Supervisor Brielle George, the shelter will provide a space for classes, such as CPR and lifeguarding, as well as fitness classes, afterschool programs and public events like birthday parties and gatherings.
In a Pacific Power Foundation press release, Regional Business Manager of Pacific Power Todd Andres said, “My children learned to swim at the Ella Redkey Pool and I have personally experienced the positive impact of water safety programs. We at Pacific Power want to invest in the future of our community by partnering with organizations to make it better for everyone.”