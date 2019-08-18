The Klamath Falls Elks Lodge No. 1247 recently handed out $16,000 in scholarships to area students who are planning to go into the medical field.
Lyncho Ruiz and Greg Reddell said the Lodge has been giving out scholarships for about 15 years.
They usually get about 30 to 40 applications a year for this program. The application process begins anew this month.
Last year, the group donated $58,000 to 16 students.
This year the $16,000 was split among: Giselle Cobian of Lost River; Bailey Ellis of Mazama High School; Dahiana Padilla De Dios from Klamath Union; and Sophia Gomez of Henley High School.