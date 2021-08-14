All high school seniors in Oregon who are U.S. citizens are welcome to apply to the Oregon Elks and Elks International Most Valuable Student Scholarship Program. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership and community engagement, and financial need.
Top male and female applicants will be judged with the opportunity to earn scholarships at the local, district, state, and national level, advancing from the local lodge level into national competitions. Scholarship prizes range between $50,000 and $4,000, with a total of $2,440,000 awarded nationwide.
No affiliation with the Order of Elks is required. The deadline to apply for the 2022 application is Nov. 15.
Applications and additional information are located online at https://www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm
For those not attending a 4-year college or university, the Oregon State Elks Association also offers a Vocational Grant Scholarship for those attending a program specific to a trade or profession. Adult learners are also eligible to apply for this scholarship. Applications must be received by midnight on March 1, 2022.
For more information or assistance, interested students, families or high schools can contact their local lodge or the Oregon State Elks Association Scholarship Chair Mary Danca at emjade@opendoor.com.