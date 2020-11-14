An annual program in Siskiyou County hopes to include city and county officials, educators, and citizens in its 13th year of promoting early literacy through “Read Across Siskiyou 2020: The Lion and Mouse,” according to a news release.
Planned for Wednesday, Nov. 18, Read Across Siskiyou will offer virtual reading events scheduled in coordination with family resource centers county-wide.
“We are taking the challenge and hosting our events in unusual ways including a virtual puppet show and pre-recorded guest readers and much more,” said Karen Pautz, executive director for First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission.
Each participating child will be presented with a copy of the book selected for this year’s event, “The Lion and the Mouse.” Adapted from the classic Aesop fable by Darice Bailer and illustrated by Joan Subirana, the book depicts a story of kindness and friendship of two unlikely characters of very different sizes. With a simultaneous Spanish and English story line, a puppet craft kit and “catch kindness” activity will also be distributed with the book.
First 5 Siskiyou, in coordination with key partners, Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative serving the communities of Yreka, Scott Valley Montague Hub, Weed, Dunsmuir, Mt Shasta and McCloud and Happy Camp Community Center, Tulelake Community Resource Center and Butte Valley Montessori are hosting the special day.
“It is an honor to continue this special event thanks to the support of the amazing First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission Members as well as every city council and town leadership,” added Pautz. “Books bring children to new places, increase their vocabulary and open possibilities. Time spent with their loving adults and siblings reading, talking, playing and singing builds a strong foundation for the future.”
Over 2,000 books will be distributed to children throughout Siskiyou County on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Free books will be available at community resource centers or by calling 530-918-7222.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/First5Siskiyou or your local Resource Center, and www.first5siskiyou.org.