$1 from every drink purchased on Friday, Feb. 18 will be donated to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.

Each dollar creates eight meals for families struggling in this economy, along with seniors, kids, cancer and hospice patients and others, according to the organization.

Dutch Bros donates in this annual events, but does year round volunteer work at the food bank. Employees sort, stack and box food for distribution to those in need.

