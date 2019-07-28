The pairs of Bobby Thompson-Judy Shelton and Joe Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust won the two first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Judy Shelton; 2. (tie) Ed McClure-Dale Taylor and Randall Paul-Carol McClure. Flight B, 1. McClure-Taylor; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust; 2. (tie) Patti Collom-Judy Shelton and Randall Paul-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Collom-Shelton.