The pairs of Carol and Ed McClure and Linda Lilly-Bobby Thompson won the two lone first places in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Linda Lilly-Bobby Thompson; 2. Carol and Ed McClure; 3. Keith Thorp-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Thorp-Collom; 2.(tie) Bud Wakefield-Jo Ann Siebecke and Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. (tie) Bud Wakefield-Jo Ann Siebecke and Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Carol and Ed McClure; 2. Bobby Thompson-Judy Shelton; 3. Gail Pfrimmer-Duane Weiss. Flight B, 1. Pfrimmer-Weiss; 2. (tie) Kathleen Kerr-Lindy Lilly and Reid-Sherwin-Keith Thorp. Flight C, 1. Pfrimmer-Weiss.