Ed McClure won both first places in duplicate bridge games last week in Klamath Falls.
He and Bobby Thompson gained the lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game and he and his wife Carol won the lone first place at the weekly Thursday morning game.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson. 2. Carol McClure-Randall Paul; 3. Redi Sherwin-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom; 2. Ralph Eccles-Keith Thorp. Flight C, 1. Jo Ann Siebecke-Bud Wakefield.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Carol and Ed McClure; 2. (tie) Judy Shelton-Patti Collom and Reid Sherwin-Ethel Rust. Fight B, 1. (tie) Shelton-Collom and Sherwin-Rust.