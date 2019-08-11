The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure won one first place and tied for another first place in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Their one first place was at the weekly Tuesday morning game and the first place for which they tied with the pair of Ed McClure-Duane Weiss was at the weekly Thursday morning game.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust; 3. Bobby Thompson-Ed McClure. Flight B, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Rosella Wilde-Kathleen Kerr. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Tom and Petra Gellner.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Laila Griffith-Carol McClure and Ed McClure-Duane Weiss. Flight B, 1. McClure-Weiss; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust.