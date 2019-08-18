The pair of Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp won overall first place in Flight A at the monthly game held by the Klamath Falls Unit of the American Contract Bridge League last Sunday afternoon.
The pair of Carol McClure-Laila Griffith was second overall in Flight A and the pair of Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin was first overall in Flight B.
In other games this past week, the McClure-Griffith pair achieved the lone first place in Flight A at special game on Thursday morning the with pair of Thompson and Ed McClure being second overall in Flight A and the pair of Reid Sherwin-Dale Taylor being first overall in Flight B.
The lone first place in the weekly Tuesday morning game was gained by the pair of Thompson and Griffith.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Sunday, 1 p.m., monthly flighted unit game: Flight A, 1. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp; 2. Carol McClure-Laila Griffith. Flight B, 1. Rosella Wilde-Reid Sherwin.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Bobby Thompson; 2. Dale Taylor-Ed McClure; 3. Reid Sherwin-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. Taylor-McClure; 2. Sherwin-Thorp. Flight C, 1. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., special flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Ed McClure-Bobby Thompson; 3. Reid Sherwin-Dale Taylor; 4. Jo Ann Siebecke-Bud Wakefield. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Taylor; 2. Siebecke-Wakefield.