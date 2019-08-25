The pair of Reid Sherwin-Randall Paul won the lone first place at the weekly Tuesday morning game with a 70.24 percent score in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
The lone first place at the weekly Thursday morning game was gained by the pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and monthly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Reid Sherwin-Randall Paul; 2. Ed McClure-Duane Weiss; 3. Dale Taylor-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. McClure-Weiss; 2. Taylor-Thorp. Flight C, 1. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp. 3. Reid Sherwin-Patti Collom. Flight B, 1. Sherwin-Collom; 2. Duane Weiss-Dale Taylor. Flight C, 1. Weiss-Taylor; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust.