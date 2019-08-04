The pair of Laila Griffith-Carol McClure won one first place and gained a tie for another first place in duplicate bridge competition in Klamath Falls this past week.
Their first place was in the weekly Tuesday morning game and their with the pair of Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss was in the weekly Thursday morning game.
Anyone interested in playing in the regular bridge games, which are held weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and monthly on Sunday afternoon, is encouraged to call Bobby Thompson at 541-331-0524.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 2. Linda Lilly-Duane Weiss; 3. Dale Taylor-Bobby Thompson. Flight B, 1. Lilly-Weiss; 2. (tie) Rosella Wilde-Keith Thorp and Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Lilly-Weiss; 2. Koenig-Rust.
Thursday, 11 a.m., weekly flighted club game: Flight A, 1. (tie) Rosella Wilde-Duane Weiss and Laila Griffith-Carol McClure; 3. Bobby Thompson-Keith Thorp. Flight B, 1. Wilde-Weiss; 2. Jo Ann Koenig-Ethel Rust. Flight C, 1. Koenig-Rust; 2. Reid Sherwin-Dale Taylor.