Doug Brown, in pink shirt, presents Susan Morton, RN, director of Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, a check for $15,000, which the Klamath Freedom Celebration raised in 2021 in behalf of the Cancer Treatment Center and to honor Chris Brown. Also pictured are Kristen Schooler, Dutch Bros., far left, Jim Machado, a private donor, Dona Bockelman, Cook’s Glass, Gary Clayton, On-Time Packing and Shipping, Lisa Kersten, Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, and Kathy Haas, Ace Towing.
With his contribution earlier this month, Doug Brown of Klamath Freedom Celebration upped the total amount he has raised for the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center to $46,100.
Brown, joined by representatives of principal sponsors, recently presented Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center Director Susan Morton, RN, a check for $15,000 to help local patients going through cancer treatment.
Doug and Chris Brown started the Klamath Freedom Celebration in 2010 with the vision to celebrate veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. Doug began raising money with Chris’s Causes for cancer treatment and care in 2016 after Chris Brown died in March 2016.
The Klamath Freedom Celebration’s fundraisers include a variety of community events throughout the year including Fourth of July and Veteran’s Day parades, and Chris Brown Memorial Ride-Walk-Run events, and via their website for Chris’s Causes. Doug Brown donates the money collected to the Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
Chris was a Sky Lakes patient for her own cancer treatment in 2015 and 2016. Doug recalled Chris telling him “When I beat this thing, I’m going to advocate for this center,” and he said that he’s “carrying that on for her.”
Doug keeps his donations local to support the community. “I can actually see what’s being done with the money and I’m proud of that.” In the past, the annual donation has gone towards changes to the Hugh Currin House, where patients can stay at little or no cost during their treatments, and toward financial support for patients when they need to travel for specialized treatment. The patient assistance fund helps patients cover the cost of gas, rent, medicine co-pays, and lodging.
Sponsors and volunteers for the various events are essential to the Klamath Freedom Celebration, Brown said. “Every sponsor is really stepping up to the plate. We don’t have a lot of volunteers, either, so I like to thank the ones I have,” he said, adding he’s seeking more volunteers and sponsors for next year’s fundraisers.
This year the primary sponsors were Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, ACE Towing, Cook’s Glass, On-Time Packaging and Shipping, and Dutch Bros.
For more information about the Klamath Freedom Celebration and Foundation and being a sponsor, donor or volunteer visit KlamthFC.org.