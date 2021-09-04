Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Gloria Steiner of Diamond Home Improvement presents a check to Joe Reister of Benefit For The Basin. Diamond donated all proceeds, plus matched them dollar-for-dollar, from its 2021 Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament in August.
On August 13 Diamond Home Improvement held its annual Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament, which raised $13,744 for Benefit For The Basin located in Klamath Falls.
The golf tournament was held at Running Y Ranch Resort with more than 80 golfers participating. Teams consisted of Diamond staff, vendors and customers.
Golfers were able to purchase mulligans and raffle tickets, with all proceeds matched by Diamond and donated to Benefit For The Basin. Raffle prizes were donated by Grants Pass Broadcasting, Wynne Broadcasting and Diamond.
Staff and volunteers from Benefit For The Basin attended the event to collect donations and share about their work in the Klamath Basin. Special thanks to Quikrete for generously donating $2,000.
Diamond Home Improvement is a locally owned and family operated home improvement retailer headquartered in Southern Oregon with locations in Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.
Benefit For The Basin is a nonprofit volunteer organization that was created to help and support our community. Their mission is to support youth, education, our community and the Klamath County Event Center.