Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Dec. 12, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after. This month’s theme is “Celebrate.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Healing Racism.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Dec. 6, Chiloquin Christian Center’s pastor Rich will be sharing about how God is your refuge and strong tower of strength in times of trouble. He is continuing his series on the power of praying the Lord’s Prayer every day. Our fellowship begins at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We wear masks to enter the building and maintain six feet social distancing during the service and post our services on the chiloquinchristiancenter Facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Rd. in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us — it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Isaiah 40:1-8: “The Lord of Glory Is Coming!”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address — 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“God the Only Cause and Creator” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “God saw everything he had made: it was supremely good.” Sunday school and childcare are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Local Sunday meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have resumed. The meetings are conducted at their regularly scheduled times, in person and virtually. All are welcome to attend in person, but must wear a mask or face coverings and observe social distancing.
Church of the Nazarene
Special guest Dean Coles Missionary from Africa. Church Service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face mask and keeping social distance.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Dec. 6 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series concerning Christmas at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “Matthew 2:1-12 A Child Is Born and A Son Is Given” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to please join us either at klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a live virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. NO IN-HOUSE SERVICE 12/6. This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “Giving Up on Perfect.” Reading is from Luke 1:30-31, 34.
First United Methodist Church
Due to sharply rising COVID numbers, our December 6 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. For this Second Sunday of Advent, Byron Beach will be preaching and Doris Teel and Betty Bialorucki will light the Advent wreath. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship services for Sunday, Dec. 6 – there will be two in person services, limited to 25 people per service. Please wear masks and respect social distancing. First service, Heritage service, will be held at 8:30 a.m. and will include Holy Communion; second service, Contemporary service, will start at 11 a.m. and will also include Holy Communion. Both services will be officiated by Pastor Lou Schneider. This is the second Sunday of Advent and we all anxiously prepare for the celebration of Jesus’ birth. Sunday school, youth group, and Confirmation classes are all continuing over ZOOM. Please go to Hope Lutheran Church, youth page on Facebook for more information on these activities. The women of Hope will meet on Monday at 12 p.m. in Luther Square Lounge for a brown bag lunch and Bible study.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Join us for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held solely on Zoom. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Larry Wagner, lay minister, will share a sermon entitled “Hope and Peace” based on Mark1:1-8 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. Charles Charles will provide the music. We practice social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beaty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this second Sunday of Advent. This week’s sermon is “God’s Everlasting Love” from Romans 8:31-39. The adult study group meets at 9 a.m. to continue its study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The sacrament of the Lord’s Supper will be administered. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will celebrate the Second Sunday in Advent with a Holy Communion service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will deliver his sermon titled, “The Miracle of the Message,” the second in a series. St. Mark’s is also celebrating an Evening Prayer service each Wednesday night at 6 p.m. This Wednesday Diocesan Bishop Paul Leeman will deliver the service assisted by Deacon Scott Benson. Our services are available for viewing on our Facebook page, the picture depicting a simple wooden cross on a purple backdrop.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is open for services Sabbath, December 5. Our worship service at 11 a.m. titled “Peace, At What Cost?” will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.