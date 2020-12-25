Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Dec. 12, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after. This month’s theme is “Celebrate.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “One god, many paths.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Dec. 27, Chiloquin Christian Center’s pastor will be sharing about the glory of Christmas. He is continuing his series on why we should pray the Lord’s Prayer every day. Our fellowship begins at 9:30 AM and the service begins at 10 a.m. We wear masks to enter the building and maintain six feet social distancing during the service and post our services on the Chiloquin Christian center Facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us - it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. “Rejoice in the Savior’s Birth!” Christmas Day Service: Friday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m. “Great Is the Mystery of Christmas!” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address is 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
"Christian Science" is the subject of this week's sermon to be heard at Sunday's 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. "Thank God for this gift too wonderful for words!" (II Corinthians). Sunday school and childcare are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invite the community to log into our Christmas broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. The link is https://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/klamathfallsoregonstake and then the Klamath Falls 5th Ward option can be selected.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Dec. 27 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We will revisit our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be "Genesis 6:5-22 Relying on The Promises Of God" We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. NO IN-HOUSE SERVICE 12/20” This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “A Different Kind of Christmas: Jesus’ Wish List”. Reading is from Matthew 25:34-46.
First United Methodist Church
Due to continuing high COVID numbers, our Dec. 27 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. This First Sunday of Christmas will be a worship of Christmas Carols arranged by Carolyn Lewert-Hagan. Jean Freeman will lead the service and will share some of the history about the carols. We will share a slideshow of some of our members in their "ugly" Christmas sweaters. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship services continue to be held in person and can also be viewed online. First service, Heritage service, is at 8:30 a.m. and second service, Contemporary service, is at 11 a.m. Sunday School will resume Jan. 3, 2021 and will continue to be on line. Confirmation class is on ZOOM, Mondays 4:30 p.m. and will resume Jan. 11. Youth group is on vacation until Jan. 6. Our book group will be reading “A Different Kind of Happiness” by Dr. Larry Crabb and will hold a discussion on this Jan. 20. The waiting has ended and we hope you are all celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ in your homes and in your hearts!
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Lay minister, Barbara Dehlinger will share a sermon titled "Joy To The World" based on the lectionary of Isaiah 61:10-62, Psalms 148, Galatians 4:4-7, and Luke 2:22-40 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. Music will be provided by Charles Charles.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his series on Paul's letter to the Romans this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 South Sixth St. This week's sermon is "God's Righteousness Revealed in Jew and Gentile" from Romans 11. The adult study group will not meet this Sunday." Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The Peace Ringers hand bell choir will provide special music. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will observe the First Sunday After Christmas, with a Morning Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will be the celebrant with assistance from Deacon Scott Benson. Please pray for our Country.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
St. Pius X Catholic Church would like to invite you to join us to celebrate Christmas at any of the masses listed below. We are located at 4880 Bristol Ave. The Christmas Mass schedule is:
Penance Service — Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Vigil – Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.
Christmas Midnight Mass — Dec. 25 12 a.m.
Christmas morning Mass – Dec. 25 9 a.m.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is open for services. This Sabbath, Dec. 26 our worship service at 11 a.m. titled "Community" will be presented by Head Elder, Fabio Rivera. Adult and Children's Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book "Christ's Object Lessons" at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it live on Facebook and later in the afternoon on Youtube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.