Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Dec. 12, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after. This month’s theme is “Celebrate.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “One god, many paths.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Dec. 13, Chiloquin Christian Center church is sharing about the power and joy of knowing God personally by Name. Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distance. Our services are streaming on our Facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Rd. in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us — it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Christmas Eve Service: Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. “Rejoice in the Savior’s Birth!” Christmas Day Service: Friday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m. “Great Is the Mystery of Christmas!” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address is 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Is the Universe, Including Man, Evolved by Atomic Force?” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “Behold, the heaven and the heaven of heavens is the Lord’s thy God, the earth also, with all that therein is.” (Deuteronomy). Sunday school and child are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invite the community to log into our Christmas broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. The link is https://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/klamathfallsoregonstake and then the Klamath Falls 5th Ward option can be selected.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Dec. 20 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series concerning Christmas at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “1 Peter 2:24 The Tree of Life” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. NO IN-HOUSE SERVICE 12/20” This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “A Different Kind of Christmas: Jesus’ Wish List”. Reading is from Matthew 25:34-46.
First United Methodist Church
Due high COVID numbers, our Dec. 20 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel. For this Fourth Sunday of Advent, Carol Usher will be preaching, David Boese will be liturgist, and David and Jeannie Boese will light the Advent candles. On Monday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m., we will have a Longest Night Service, also on our YouTube channel. Our Christmas Eve Candlelight service of scripture, carols, and light will be a Premier Event on our YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. Pastor James Matichuk will give the message, Carolyn Lewert-Hagan will be liturgist, Joe and Marie Maestas will light the Advent and Christ candles. Previous worship services are available on our website.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Hope continues to have two in person worship services and one on-line service. Worship at the church is at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Early service this week will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center around the book of Luke, chapter 1, verses 26-38 “Do not be afraid….”. During the 11 a.m. service there will be a slide show presentation of the Nativity story presented by the Sunday School and youth group. This will also be posted on our Facebook page. Confirmation class will be held via ZOOM on Monday at 4:30 p.m., also on Monday the youth will be helping with the Klamath Lutheran food bank. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24 there will be three services: 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Please sign up for the service you would like to attend as all COVID restrictions will be followed. On this, the final week of advent, wait with great hope in your heart – God’s love surrounds us.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation. A zoom Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Dave Glidden, Methodist lay minister, will share a sermon titled: “What is in a Name?” based on Jan 1:1-4 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. We practice social distancing. Charles Charles will provide music for the service.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this fourth Sunday of Advent at Peace Memorial EPC. This week’s sermon is “God’s Righteousness Witnessed By History” from Romans 9. The adult study group will not meet this Sunday.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will observe the Fourth Sunday In Advent with a Holy Communion Service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will be the celebrant assisted by Deacon Scott Benson. Diocesan Bishop Paul Leeman will also be in attendance. Bishop David’s sermon, the third in a series, is titled, “The Miracle of the Manger.” St. Mark’s will celebrate Christmas Eve,. December 24, with a Candle Light Service at 4 p.m. There will also be an 11 p.m. service. All are welcome.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
St. Pius X Catholic Church would like to invite you to join us to celebrate Christmas at any of the masses listed below. We are located at 4880 Bristol Ave. The Christmas Mass schedule is:
Penance Service — Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve Vigil – Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.
Christmas Midnight Mass — Dec. 25 12 a.m.
Christmas morning Mass – Dec. 25 9 a.m.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is open for services. This Sabbath, Dec. 19 our worship service at 11 a.m. will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne via live stream from the Chiloquin Adventist Church. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.