Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Dec. 12, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after. This month’s theme is “Celebrate.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a “Meaningful Conversations” group. This week’s topic is “Healing Racism.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Dec. 13, Chiloquin Christian Center church is sharing about the power and joy of knowing God personally by Name. Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distance. Our services are streaming on our Facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Rd. in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us — it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Isaiah 40:1-8: “The Lord of Glory Is Coming!”Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address — 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“God the Preserver of Man” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my savior; … the one who saves me from violence.” (II Samuel) Sunday School and childcare are available at the same time.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
All congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be having remote meetings due to the current rise in COVID number. The whole community is encouraged to participate in the Light the World campaign found on the website: LightTheWorld.org.
Church of the Nazarene
Special guest Dean Coles Missionary from Africa. Church Service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face mask and keeping social distance.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Dec. 13 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series concerning Christmas at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “John 1:1-3 Jesus Becomes Flesh” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page.NO IN-HOUSE SERVICE 12/13” This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “A Different Kind of Christmas: Scandalous Love.” Reading is from Matthew 1:18-23, Hosea 3:1.
First United Methodist Church
Due to sharply rising COVID numbers, our December 13 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWUocqEj3rnrSO9hl_BsDnA. For this Third Sunday of Advent, Pastor James Matichuk will be preaching, David Glidden will be liturgist, and Chrys and Ryan Dawes will light the Advent wreath. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel. Our Christmas Eve service will be on our YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Worship services on will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Sunday. First service is at 8:30 a.m. and second service at 11 a.m. There is no need to sign up for worship but we will continue to observe CDC guidance rules, wearing masks and seated socially distant. Sunday, the third week of Advent, will be centered around the book of John, chapter 1, verses 6-8 and 19-28. Worship will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider. The second service will be available to view online. Sunday School lessons, youth group, and confirmation class are all on ZOOM. Please go to our Facebook page, Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls for more information and times. At this time we have sign- up sheets for Christmas Eve services, which will be limited to 45 people at each service. There will be three services available – 3, 5, and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You may sign up at church or call the office and sign up with our secretary. A Sunday School presentation of the Christmas Story will be at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
God is seeking people to worship him in a Biblically-prescribed manner (what we call the “Regulative Principal”). The Bible is full of scripture directing how to and how not to worship. True worship is not about the music, programs or the social environment. (John 4:23-24) Those things can be a part of a productive fellowship within the constraints of biblical teaching. There are two choices, worship in a manner that is taught in the Bible or in a manner that is not directly prohibited which can lead wherever. Our church is reformed in the purest sense of the term founded in the “reformation” of the 16th Century when the church returned to true biblical worship as put forth by the founding apostles under Christ. Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Michial Hubbard, Presbyterian Lay minister from Medford will share a sermon titled: “Rhythms of Deliverance” based on Luke 1:46b-55 and Psalm 126 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy 39. There will be a session meeting after the service. Social distancing will be practiced.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Guest speaker Mike McCandless will continue the series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this third Sunday of Advent. This week’s sermon is from Romans 9.The adult study group will not meet this Sunday.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The Women’s Group annual “Ladies Luncheon” will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 12. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main St., will hold a Morning Prayer Service in observance of the Third Sunday in Advent at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will officiate and deliver his sermon, “The Miracle of the Method,” 2nd in the series. On Wednesday evenings we celebrate Evening Prayer at 6 p.m. The services are available on our Facebook site. St. Mark’s will celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior with a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. An 11 p.m. service will also be held, led by Bp. David and Deacon Scott.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is open for services. This Sabbath, December 12 our worship service at 11 a.m. titled “Understanding” will be presented by Elder David Moore. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it at the church website, klamathfalls.netadventist.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.