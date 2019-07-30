Editor’s Note: This is Part One of a three-part series of local reporter Lee Jullerat’s recent travels through Russia.
Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Sikachi-Alyan, Chita, Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Vologda, Semyenkovo, Listvyanka.
Foreign sounding names of foreign sounding places. Names of places visited while traveling from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg and Moscow during a 6,000-mile journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway. It was a three-week long trip that really needed three months or longer to genuinely appreciate the sights in the impossible to pronounce cities and villages.
Getting there was part of the challenge, one that included a 15-hour flight from Seattle to Beijing, China, where we spent most of our 10-hour layover sprawled and folded on uncomfortable airport chairs, tables and floors.
An abundance of exotic animals
But the morning arrival in Vladivostok, a Russian military port on the western shores of the Sea of Japan, paid early dividends.
On a visit to the sprawling Primorsky Safari Park we walked along fenced catwalks near, appropriately, freely pacing Amur tigers and leopards, elk, Sitka deer and more including, a delightfully neurotic horned squirrel that bounced, twirled and whirled like a 5-year-old with a sugar overdose.
A day later at the Primorsky Aquarium, the largest in Russia and the world’s third largest, we had an information overdose tour of the aquarium’s 135-glass walled tanks featuring more than 500 species of marine and freshwater animals, including zillions of exotic looking fish, white whales, bottle-nosed dolphins and sea lions.
But the most interesting was Misha, a tusk-less Pacific walrus that, despite its hefty size, was amazingly agile. The tank was sonar-equipped so we heard his sounds as he rocketed out of the water for high dives, squealed with seeming delight or made peaceful squeaks while doing what can only be described as walrus yoga. Misha watched us as we watched, and seemed visibly heart-broken when we made to leave.
An overnight train dropped us off in Khabarovsk, where we drove to Sikachi-Alyan, a Nanai (native) village for a short boat ride to see pictographs along the Amur River. One was the shape of the head of a dragon with wings, said to represent the swiftly flowing, white-capped river that was the dragon’s home.
After a way-too-much information talk — a common happening during several stops — we hungrily devoured a meal of locally caught raw fish along with soup filled with fish and meat (deer and board), fish strips and served with scrumptious potatoes, followed by traditional Nanai games.
The wisest comments came later, during a museum tour in Khabarovsk that included a section on the history of Russia and its years as the USSR. As our guide, Anatoly, observed, “When you speak about history, you speak about possibility.”
Two nights later we arrived in Chita, considered the crossroads between European and Asian cultures. Along the way, seeking an excuse to get up and move and satisfy my curiosity, I walked the length of the train, moving from our second-class section (nine compartments with two facing bunk beds per cabin) and the dining car to the third-class section, where open dormitory cars, with 54 bunks per coach, lack any sense of privacy.
Colorful homes and skies
From the train’s windows we watched Russia’s far east sweep past — miles and miles of Siberian taiga, dense forests of birch with Siberian pine and alder. Small villages, mostly wooden houses, were often gaily and colorfully painted but ever-present were well-tended backyard gardens of potatoes and cabbages.
Panoramic evening skies roared alive with ferocious clouds of all shapes and colors, including shades of ever-transitioning sunset-dabbed reds, purples and pinks against a bright blue sky. Because we traveled though far northern latitudes, sunset came late and sunrise early.
Provodnitsas, the women who oversee each passenger car, ran vacuums and restocked samovars, our source of hot water. Sometimes members of our party — older members of Alden Glidden’s family — palavered while tossing down shots of vodkas or sampling local brews in the dining car while Tanner and Wendy Glidden’s sons, Ryan, Hunter and Colton, snacked on chips.
Other times we sat in our cabins, immersing ourselves in books about Russia and by Russian authors provided by Vladimir Koshcheev, a Russian guide and friend of Alden’s who organized the trip. The choices varied from Russian cookbooks to classics by Tolstoy, Pushkin and Dostoyevsky to Mikhail Bulgakov and his weirdly haunting, “The Master and the Margarita.”
Strange vistas
We stopped long enough at Yerofy Palovich to scurry outside and visit a rail station oddity, curving steps that lead to a platform flanked by what the Lonely Planet guidebook, “Trans-Siberian Railway,” describes as looking like “two Lego dragons.”
But even stranger was a massive bronze Lenin Head statue in the main square of Ulan-Ude. His glowering face on the gigantic bobble head-like statue weighs more than 42 tons and stands 25-feet tall, the world’s largest Lenin statue. And there are many. We saw other Lenin statues, showing him in various poses, in nearly every city and rail stations, but none were as foreboding.
We visited more historic sights in Ulan-Ude, including the Ivolginsky Datsun, before being treated to a “Hospitality of the Old Believers” tour in nearby Tarvagatai where, before dinner, Sheri and Brett Glidden were dressed in traditional clothes and “married.”
World’s deepest lake
Another overnight train ended in Irkutsk, a stopover on the way to Listvyanka, a small settlement on the shores of Baikal Lake, the world’s deepest lake that holds 20 percent of the world’s freshwater.
On the way was a quick visit to the open-air Taltsy museum, with classic wooden buildings. In Listvyanka was the Lake Baikal Museum, an intriguing aquarium that features a simulated submarine dive to the nearly 5,400-foot deep Baikal.
Later, a slowwww moving chairlift took us up a downhill ski area to the Chersky Stone for a see-forever view of Baikal and, for some, a four-section zipline back to the bus.
Unfortunately, the Baikal visit was way too short, but one goal was achieved. It’s said that taking a swim in Baikal adds seven years to a person’s life. Here’s hoping.
The others got their toes wet, but Vladimir and I took the plunge, literally, taking a short swim in the lake that’s so cold it makes chilly Crater Lake feel like a sauna.
Our Tran-Siberian trip was going along swimmingly.
See Part Two in Wednesday’s H&N.