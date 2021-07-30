Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A geometric mural by Portland artist Damien Gilley, commissioned through Oregon’s Percent for Art in Public Places Program, has been installed in OITs newly-remodeled student recreation center.

Titled “Arena,” one immersive site-specific mural designed by Gilley extends the full length of a 75-foot walking corridor along both walls and the ceiling. A second related mural is located at the check-in area of TechRec.

The viewer enters through a design reminiscent of a sports arena overhead, and progresses through an increasingly visual space that refers to speed and movement. Linear markings of the Rec Center court floor are used to lead the viewer into the arena of athletic experience.

Gilley is a multi-disciplinary artist, educator and art director who makes artwork that creates perceptual moments that transform sites. He has exhibited nationally and internationally.

Tags