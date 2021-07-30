A geometric mural by Portland artist Damien Gilley, commissioned through Oregon’s Percent for Art in Public Places Program, has been installed in OITs newly-remodeled student recreation center.
Titled “Arena,” one immersive site-specific mural designed by Gilley extends the full length of a 75-foot walking corridor along both walls and the ceiling. A second related mural is located at the check-in area of TechRec.
The viewer enters through a design reminiscent of a sports arena overhead, and progresses through an increasingly visual space that refers to speed and movement. Linear markings of the Rec Center court floor are used to lead the viewer into the arena of athletic experience.
Gilley is a multi-disciplinary artist, educator and art director who makes artwork that creates perceptual moments that transform sites. He has exhibited nationally and internationally.