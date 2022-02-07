Bench left to rightL Jean Knight (Spoken Word Poets), Lance Wentz, (Kinetic Challenge) and standing left to right Chuck Wells, Sally Wells, (Spoken Word Poets), Vesta Elders, Sage Waters, (Citizens for Safe Schools), Dora Hoffmeister, (Hispanic Advisory Board) Charlie Wyckoff, (Klamath Farmers Market) and Rich Bergstrom (Coalition Board). Award recipients not pictured: Klamath Symphony, Klamath Film, Friends of the Library, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Peterson School, Chiloquin High School, Shaw Library, SOPBS.
The Klamath County Cultural Coalition awarded $15,000 in grants to thirteen local organizations for arts-related projects to be completed this year.
In the past seventeen years, the Cultural Coalition has awarded more than $200,000 to the local arts, history, and humanities community. The coalition always looks forward to helping new groups with projects ideas that help showcase the creativity and cultural vibrancy of all Klamath County.
The Covid pandemic has taken a severe economic toll on the arts community. Total grant applications were down dramatically, according to Rich Bergstrom. But, he said, with strong support from the Oregon Cultural Trust, he organization will continue to support the art, history and heritage of Klamath county.
For grant questions, contact Bergstrom at 541-205-2800.