CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK – Restrictions aimed at preventing the potential for fires at Crater Lake National Park take effect Saturday.
Park officials said that because of warm, dry, and breezy conditions and continued elevated risk for wildland fire in southern Oregon, the park is implementing a full fire ban effective Saturday.
“The outlook is for above normal significant wildland fire potential for the next several months,” park officials said in a news release, noting the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
Wood fires and charcoal fires are not allowed within the park. Portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed in campgrounds, picnic areas, backcountry areas and residential areas. Based on the regulations, “camp stoves must only be used in areas clear of flammable material for a distance of five feet in all directions and must remain attended at all times when in use.
Smoking is permitted only in vehicles, provided that an ashtray is used for ashes and butts; while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or free of all flammable materials. “Ashes and butts must be disposed of safely and may not be discarded on the ground.”
Fireworks are prohibited in the park at all times.