The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded three nonprofits in Klamath County a total of $17,500.
The three Klamath County grant recipients are:
Citizens for Safe Schools was awarded $7,500 to provide one-to-one community based mentoring to students identified as at greater risk than their peers.
Douglas Education Services/Take Root Parenting Hub was awarded $5,000 to coordinate parent education and family strengthening activities for families of children in Klamath County.
Klamath Lutheran Church Food Pantry was awarded $5,000 to provide food bags on weekends to homeless and needy high school students.
A total of 59 charities in southwestern Oregon from Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties were awarded a total of $329,300 in the most recent round of the Foundation’s semi-annual giving.
The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation, additionally, has put increasing emphasis upon basic needs so more hungry people get fed.
Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board.
For the first time since the Foundation’s founding, there was no grant awards ceremony and checks were mailed to all recipients. The decision to not hold the traditional awards ceremony was made so COVID-19 safety concerns could be observed.