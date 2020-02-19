If you are on a budget of any kind, I know you enjoy saving money when you buy an item. After all, with the left over money you might have spent, you can splurge on something you’ve been wanting. I have been using coupons for several years (more then I want to say as that would give away my age!!) I am writing this hoping to give some ideas that might benefit you and your savings quest. Should you have any questions you can always write to me at the Herald and News.
Manufacturers Coupons
The first thing you need to remember is that you only cut out coupons for items you use or want to try. Don’t spend your time cutting every coupon. The Herald and News provides three distinct sections in the Sunday’s papers as they are available: The Smart Source, Red Plum and PG&E. There are certain times that the stores will have coupons under the shelf for an item put there by the manufacturer to entice you to buy their item. You can generally buy as many of the same item that you have coupons for –but only one coupon per item. So if you want to buy five specific brand of canned beans and you have five coupons for that specific brand, then you can use all five coupons in the same shopping time. An easy way to save your coupons is in a small folder or box that has section dividers so you can sort them into categories.
Digital Coupons
You can also get coupons digitally online – two of our local big box stores offers coupons online for their items in their grocery section. If you have their rewards card (which is free to sign up), you go online as select the coupons on their web site that you want to load to your rewards card. There are coupon sites where you select the coupons you want and then print them. That takes ink, paper, and time to cut them out, but if it saves you $0.50 or $1 on an item, then it is probably worth it.
Store Coupons
Some stores will offer their own coupons to get you to come and shop. They will often be coupons they have printed in their ad which you will need to cut out and bring with you or digitally loaded to your rewards card. Or, they may have their coupons hanging off tabs in front of the item to help you from cutting them out. Store coupons encompass more of the items in their stores besides just the grocery section if they are a “super” store with other needs for their customers. Their coupons could include percentage off coupons, dollars off if you buy a minimum amount (generally not in the grocery section), cents off or a special price for an item they are specifically offering, or other specials they are promoting. You can combine some store coupon specials with manufacturer coupons – just be sure to read the rules on the store coupons to see if they allow it.
An important thing to remember about coupons is that most all of them have an expiration date, no matter if they are a manufacturer, digital or store coupon. So if you want to use them, be sure it is before the expiration date as they can not be extended. Some stores offer to double or triple the coupon value, but some coupons are not allowed to be doubled or tripled. Also look at your ads as they come out and circle the items you want to buy, then go through your coupons and pull out the ones you have clipped or be sure to select the digitally any you want to use at that store when you go. Most of all, remember to use the coupons as you can that you have taken all the time to cut out and sort. You may find that it is an easy and relaxing way to pass your time and save money in the long run.
Smart savings with Eileen the savings queen
