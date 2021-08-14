On Aug. 14, 2021, Bonnie and Scott Teeples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bonnie Mae Davies and Scott F. Teeples were married on Aug. 14, 1971 at the LDS Chapel in Fillmore, Utah. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple on June 23, 1973. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1974, where they still reside.
Bonnie and Scott have six children: Ron Teeples of Seattle, Wash., Carrie Evans of Fairbanks, Alaska; Patricia Mensah of Klamath Falls, Robin Wettstein of Hampton, Va., Matt Teeples of Idaho Falls, Ida.; and Mike Teeples of St. Augustine, Fla. They also have 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. In 2008, Scott retired after 34 years of teaching and coaching. He continues to substitute teach and goes fishing as often as possible. Bonnie continues as the owner of Keeper’s Corner Antique, Collectible and Craft Mall.
Scott is the son of the late Floyd and Pat Teeples of Delta. Bonnie is the daughter of the late Lloyd Davies (father), Maxon Thornton (stepfather), and Ruth Thornton of Fillmore.