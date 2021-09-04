Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Members of KCSD’s Business Services team pose for a photo with their award. Back row from left to right: Dena Hadwick, Nancy Drake, Aubreanna Powers, Lana Loney, and Mindy Bebout. Front row: Tamara Cosand, Rachel Murray, Hali Lingren, Denise Reid and Dennis Clague.
For the seventh year in a row, the Klamath County School District has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. An impartial committee spent six months reviewing the district’s financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The comprehensive report replaces a standard audit.
Dennis Clague directs the district’s business services team.
“I am proud of the effort and attention the district and our team give to fiscal requirements of the district,” he said. “Strong fiscal stewardship of public funds allows us to move the education of students in a positive direction.”
KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said earning the CAFR award represents the district’s determination to maintain public trust by demonstrating outstanding fiduciary responsibility in managing public funds.
“Achieving this level of stewardship is a mark of excellence for our business office and its leadership,” he said.