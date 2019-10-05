The Klamath County Board of Commissioners is seeking two members to fill vacancies on the Economic Development Advisory Committee.
According to the county website, “The Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) considers and makes recommendations to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on economic development contracts based on the evaluation of applications submitted by individuals and/or organizations for projects that promote economic development in Klamath County as defined by ORS 461.540.”
Other openings on advisory boards or committees include three openings on the Bicycle & Pedestrian Trails Advisory Committee, seven openings on the Food Policy Council, one spot on the Law Library Advisory Board, five spots on the Museum Advisory Board and five seats on the Natural Resource Advisory Council.
According to the county website, the requirements for the openings on the Natural resource Advisory Council are, “1 with mining/rock quarries experience, 1 with timber/forest experience, 1 tribal services, 1 with nursery experience and 1 with education experience.”
Two spots on the Fair Board will also open January 1, 2020.
There are 24 county advisory boards or committees in total.
You can apply for a position at or-klamathcounty.civicplus.com/FormCenter/County-Commissioners-7/Advisory-BoardsCommittees-Application-Fo-59.