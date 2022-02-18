COUNTRY Financial announced Lost River Junior and Senior High School as a recipient of an Operation Helping Heroes award.
Representative Gary Cheyne presented a $1,000 donation to Principal Jamie Ongman last month as part of the award.
“Our educators work so hard every day and have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. We wanted to acknowledge their commitment and show our appreciation,” said Gary Cheyne, financial representative with COUNTRY Financial in Klamath Falls.
Cheyne was able to provide the gift through a COUNTRY Financial program called Operation Helping Heroes. The funds will be used to purchase a poster printer, which will assist art students as well as be used to create promotional materials for school activities. Cheyne felt connected to LRHS, because many his clients attended the school or have students enrolled there. Additionally, his assistant Kathy Neese is a LRHS graduate.
In addition to the donation, Cheyne and his team brought pizza and delivered survival kits and other surprises to show their appreciation.
“They are such a great group and we’re so appreciative,” continued Cheyne. “It’s not hard to see why our educators really are, our everyday heroes.”
COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.