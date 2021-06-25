Medical Teams International partnered with the Klamath Basin Oral Health Coalition to provide free dental services in Malin and Merrill on May 22-23.
MTI provided a mobile dental van, while local dentists and dental assistants volunteered their time to provide fillings and extractions. Dental hygienists and Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene students also volunteered their time to provide prophylaxis or full mouth debridement and fluoride varnish application. A total of 54 patients were seen and approximately $23,000 of services were provided.
Members of the Merrill Lions Club, along with Steve Brewster from the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, provided 24 vision screenings over the two days.
Rhonda Nyseth, President of the Merrill Lions Club and coalition member, was instrumental in planning the event and coordinating resources to bring necessary services to the rural communities.
“It’s really great to see all these folks and agencies come out to Malin and Merrill this weekend to help serve the under-served. A lot of the folks here this weekend don’t always get opportunities to get to town and get the services they need.”
The Klamath Basin Oral Health Coalition is a community partnership focused on improving oral health and dental services in the Klamath Basin through work in advocacy, access, and awareness.