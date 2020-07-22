A viewing of the Neowise comet will be Friday, July 24, near the baseball fields on Blocklinger Street in Chiloquin.
Klamath County Museum staff will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday to help people find the comet. Other objects visible Friday will include a first-quarter moon and the planets Jupiter and Saturn.
The event is free and open to anyone interested. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Participants are encouraged to dress warm for the night air, and to bring a pair of binoculars. A telescope will be available for the viewing.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 882-1000.