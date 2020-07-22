Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A viewing of the Neowise comet will be Friday, July 24, near the baseball fields on Blocklinger Street in Chiloquin.

Klamath County Museum staff will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday to help people find the comet. Other objects visible Friday will include a first-quarter moon and the planets Jupiter and Saturn.

The event is free and open to anyone interested. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Participants are encouraged to dress warm for the night air, and to bring a pair of binoculars. A telescope will be available for the viewing.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 882-1000.

